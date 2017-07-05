Storms moving through north Georgia

Showers and thunderstorms are currently moving through north Georgia.

What to expect

If a storm moves over your area, expect heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. The strongest storms will be capable of producing damaging winds. If a severe thunderstorm warning is issued for your area, it will be because of the potential of damaging winds.

When will it end?

Storms are expected to diminish in north Georgia after sunset.

