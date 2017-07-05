Health, law enforcement officials warn about dangerous dosing

State health and law enforcement experts are issuing a warning to parents and caregivers about a common medication given to children for reasons other than its intended use.

The Georgia Child Fatality Review Panel says to never give antihistamines, like Benadryl, to children to get them to calm down or fall asleep. It can be a deadly decision.

"If you have been taught this, if your mother or your grandmother did this, we want to change the behavior and let the parents know this not okay," said Trebor Randle, GBI Special Agent in Charge of the Child Fatality Review Unit.

Four infants have died in Georgia since 2015. Since 2013, The Georgia Poison Center has received 940 calls calls about unintentional ingestion or accidental overdoses in children five and younger.

Acute diphenhydramine intoxication can put a child in the hospital with symptoms including rapid heart rate, hallucinations and convulsions.

"This is is an age where a little bit of drug can cause a lot of problems," said Dr. Gaylord Lopez, director of the Georgia Poison Center. "A lot of times these parents just don’t know."

"What concerns me the most is that parents are willingly acknowledging they are misusing the Benadryl for the purpose of quieting or calming or putting asleep a small child or toddler because they were told that this was a safe practice and it absolutely is not," said Randle.

When you are giving the medicine to children for its intended use, experts stress the importance of following proper dosing guidelines and using a measuring cup or syringe instead of a teaspoon from your kitchen drawer.

