DeKalb County's anonymous code enforcement complaints can be tools of harassment

When we first met John Bankhead in March, he was seeing red after an anonymous complaint brought code enforcement to his door.

It seemed pretty uncaring of DeKalb County to give a warning less than 36 hours after a tree destroyed both of his cars. But after CBS46 started asking questions, DeKalb County helped Bankhead clear away the 80 ft. pine tree for a small $100 fee.

A county spokesperson tells us the code enforcement officer was originally called to the address based on an unfounded complaint. The tree coincidentally fell right before the officer's visit, and having no way to know how long it was there, the officer wrote a warning about it.

Bankhead suspects the anonymous complainer is someone who wants to harass him and has figured out how to get the county to do it for them. The spokesperson could not answer our questions when we asked if there's a way to stop someone from abusing the complaint system

CBS46 looked for the code enforcement director in person Wednesday, but was unable to track him down.

We checked out the code enforcement website and discovered anyone can submit an anonymous complaint without giving any personal information whatsoever. It begs the question, if a code enforcement officer can be tricked into writing a documented warning for a tree that fell yesterday, is there any limit to the abuse?

Can someone anonymously report their neighbor's "abandoned vehicle" that has only been on the street for one day?

According to the website, you can.

Would that vehicle be towed if it coincidentally happens to be parked in the same place when the code enforcement officer returns for a follow-up?

The possibilities are endless.

People can get in trouble for abusing 911, but that's because they have to call from a phone and their location can be tracked. The same tracking would be more difficult to do with a computer.

The question we've been asking DeKalb County since March is this:

What can be done to hold someone accountable if they are making frivolous code enforcement complaints?

We'll update this article when we get an answer.

