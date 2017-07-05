DeKalb County's anonymous code enforcement complaints can be tools of harassment

When we first met John Bankhead in March, he was seeing red after an anonymous complaint brought code enforcement to his door. It seemed pretty uncaring of Dekalb County to give a warning less than thirty-six hours after the tree destroyed both of his cars. But after CBS46 started asking questions, Dekalb County helped Bankhead clear away the eighty foot pine for a small $100 fee. A County spokesperson tells us the code enforcement officer was originally called to th...More >
A car was completely engulfed in flames when a family disposed of fireworks in a trash can in Duluth.More >
Crews suspect arson in a fire at St. Martin's Episcopal School on Ashford Dunwoody Road in Brookhaven and a reward is being issued for information leading to an arrest.More >
The reward has grown to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever buried a dog up to her nose in the ground near Atlanta.More >
A family says they threw what they thought were extinguished fireworks into a trash can which sparked a blaze that burned their vehicle late Monday night.More >
A teacher and head coach of the golf team at East Paulding High School in Dallas has passed away at the age of 29.More >
The reward has grown to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever buried a dog up to her nose in the ground near Atlanta.More >
A man is dead after a drunk driver collided with his vehicle in Barrow County Monday afternoon.More >
A police officer is dead after she was shot in the head Wednesday, the New York Police Department said.More >
A Colorado-based watchdog group along with six Georgia voters have filed a lawsuit in Fulton County Superior Court, claiming the state's election system was compromised and left unprotected from intruders for months.More >
