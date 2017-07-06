10 year-old critically injured after being shot in chest

A 10 year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot in the chest at an apartment complex in southeast Atlanta overnight.

The shooting happened just after midnight on the 900 block of Confederate Avenue near Edie Avenue.

Not many details are known but police are currently searching for the shooter, who is only described as a 20 year-old man.

Witnesses told police the shooting was accidental.

The child was taken to Grady Hospital where surgery was performed but at last check, the child was still in critical condition.

