Search to resume in Wyoming for missing UGA student

Police are searching for a University of Georgia student reported missing after falling into the Snake River in Wyoming.

Oliver Woodward, 21, was riding in a raft with five other people on Tuesday when it capsized, dumping them all overboard. Four of the occupants were able to make it back into the raft while another swam to shore. Woodward is still missing.

Officials say they weren't notified of the situation until nearly an hour after it happened.

Woodward is described as a 21 year-old white male standing about six feet tall. He was last seen wearing green board shorts and was not wearing a life preserver when he went overboard. He is from Atlanta.

The search for Woodward resumes at 8 a.m.

