Man accused in alleged human trafficking ring to appear in court

A man accused of holding several woman against their will in an alleged human trafficking ring at a home in Sandy Springs is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Kenndric Roberts, was arrested on March 7 at the home on Strauss Lane in Sandy Springs. Roberts has been charged with five counts of false imprisonment and five counts for trafficking a person for labor. He's also been charged with two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Women discovered inside home

Eight women were recovered from the house after one of them called 911 looking for help. The woman who called 911 says she met Roberts on the social media site SeekingArrangement.com, which connects women with wealthy men. The caller said she was brought there to dance for money, and had even been forced to get plastic surgery.

An arrest warrant said, after visiting the Sandy Springs mansion that Roberts was renting for a few days, the woman brought her personal belongings, and her son, from Florida to move into the house.

She was given a contract, which did not include an end date, and was offered $150,000 upon its completion, in addition to a $200,000 signing bonus.

After signing, she was sent to the Dominican Republic where she said she was forced to have breast augmentation and other cosmetic surgery, valued at $10,000.

When she returned to the United States, she said she lived in the company of eight other women, as well as two young boys, aged 2 and 3, at the home.

The women worked at strip clubs, the warrant says: Pink Pony in Atlanta and Flashers in Sandy Springs. At the club, the woman said Roberts had people watching them around at all times; they were forbidden from speaking with African-American men.

She said he took her personal phone and identification, and assigned her a "company phone," with which she was forbidden to contact friends. She was also given a tattoo on her wrist. (All eight females had wrist tattoos with the letters LOP, for "Loyalty Over Pride," followed by "12 15 16 14".)

Roberts maintains innocence

A source for Roberts' legal team tells CBS46 that they expect the state to offer a plea deal which Roberts is expected to reject. Roberts maintains his innocence.

The source also says after Roberts rejects the plea deal, the state is expected to come back with more charges and Roberts will be re-indicted.

Meanwhile, neighbors were stunned to learn about the allegations.

"We have seen a lot of movement of cars, a lot of cars coming in and out," said the president of the homeowners association for the neighborhood, Mark Feinberg in March. "I spoke to our management company and they were talking about that there was a shift of cars coming in between 5 p.m. in the afternoon to about 2 a.m. at night.”

CBS46 learned the million dollar home is a rental property and Roberts wasn't the official renter.

Dr. Larry Bircoll, who owned the mansion in Sandy Springs where the women were kept, denied he had any involvement in the activity that led to the arrest of Roberts. Bircoll said he rented the house to another tenant who allowed Roberts, without the permission of the homeowners, to occupy the house.

CBS46 will have a crew in the courtroom Thursday morning and will have updates as new information becomes available.

