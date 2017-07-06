"Sherlock" star hangs out with penguins at Georgia Aquarium

Benedict Cumberbatch, star of the popular television series "Sherlock" took time out of his busy schedule to visit the Georgia Aquarium.

Cumberbatch is in Atlanta shooting his new movie "Avengers: Infinity War" in which he portrays Marvel Comic superhero Dr. Strange. The British actor has appeared in several movies and television series including "Star Trek Into Darkness", "The Hobbit: Battle for the Five Armies" and "Sherlock" based on the life of the famous fictional detective.

According to a post on the Georgia Aquarium Facebook page, he visited the facility and even met an African penguin for the first time.

