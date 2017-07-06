Homeless man charged with arson in fire at Brookhaven school

Police have charged a man with arson for allegedly starting a fire at St. Martin's Episcopal School in Brookhaven.

Michael Hornbuckle was arrested in Buckhead after police received several tips following the release of surveillance video.

The fire started around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and when crews arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke and fire.

The fire burned the early childhood part of the school, where three-year-olds, pre-k and kindergarten students attend school. It includes a science lab from which several animals were rescued.

Captain Jackson described the damage as extensive.

No injuries were reported.

Summer camp was not scheduled at the school this week but will resume as planned next week, according to a school spokesperson.

