Police: Man, four children killed in Loganville, mother in custody

A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

According to Gwinnett County Police, officers were called to the scene just before 5 a.m. in reference to a stabbing call at a home Emory Lane. When they arrived on scene, they found the man and children deceased. Gwinnett County Police say the victims appear to have been stabbed to death.

The mother of the children, who is also the wife of the man, was taken into custody and is considered a suspect in the case.

The ages of the children have not been released but Gwinnett County Public Information Officer Michele Pihera says they are all under the age of 10. The man is believed to be in his 30's.

No identities have been released and a motive has also yet to be determined.

Homicide detectives and a crime scene unit are investigating the scene.

Homicide update: All children were under age 10, adult male was in his mid 30s. Female suspect and male victim were parents to all children pic.twitter.com/ZHV0s7Wdpv — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) July 6, 2017

