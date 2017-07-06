Driver killed after plunging into retention pond off I-75

A fatal accident involving a vehicle that drove into a retention pond closed the exit ramp from northbound I-75 onto Chastain Road in Cobb County but traffic is now able to move through on the shoulder of the road.

The crash happened sometime around 7 a.m.

Construction workers saw the submerged vehicle and alerted police. When they arrived on the scene, they found one person dead inside the vehicle.

No word on what caused the crash and it is unclear when the roadway will will fully reopen.

No identities have been released.

I-75 NB ramp to Chastain Rd reopened after crash investigation. #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/le4kvJELTw — Cobb County DOT (@CobbDOT) July 6, 2017

Not many details are known about what happened but CBS46 is working to obtain additional information.

