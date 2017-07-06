Boil Water Advisory in effect in several Atlanta businesses, nei - CBS46 News

Boil Water Advisory in effect in several Atlanta businesses, neighborhoods

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

The city of Atlanta has issued a Boil Water Advisory for several businesses and neighborhoods in Atlanta.

According to a press release, the following areas are advised to boil their water before use:

  • Cabbagetown
  • Edgewood
  • Old Fourth Ward
  • West End
  • Peoplestown
  • Reynoldstown
  • Mechanicsville
  • Summerhill
  • Avon Avenue
  • South Fulton County

Customers in these areas should boil water for 1 minute past a rolling boil before using it for cooking, drinking or brushing teeth. Infants, the elderly and those with immune deficiencies should be particularly careful.

If you experienced a loss of water at your address but your address is not within the area described, you are urged to follow these precautions.

