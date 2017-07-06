Boil Water Advisory in effect in several Atlanta businesses, neighborhoods

The city of Atlanta has issued a Boil Water Advisory for several businesses and neighborhoods in Atlanta.

According to a press release, the following areas are advised to boil their water before use:

Cabbagetown

Edgewood

Old Fourth Ward

West End

Peoplestown

Reynoldstown

Mechanicsville

Summerhill

Avon Avenue

South Fulton County

Customers in these areas should boil water for 1 minute past a rolling boil before using it for cooking, drinking or brushing teeth. Infants, the elderly and those with immune deficiencies should be particularly careful.

If you experienced a loss of water at your address but your address is not within the area described, you are urged to follow these precautions.

JUST IN: map of areas affected by Fulton Co boil water advisory @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/TYaBsPgt5F — Adam Harding (@HardingCBS46) July 6, 2017

