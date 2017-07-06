Boil Water Advisory in effect in several Atlanta businesses, neighborhoods

The city of Atlanta has issued a Boil Water Advisory for several businesses and neighborhoods in Atlanta.More >
A 10 year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot in the stomach at an apartment complex in southeast Atlanta overnight.More >
Benedict Cumberbatch, star of the popular television series "Sherlock" took time out of his busy schedule to visit the Georgia Aquarium.More >
A man accused of holding several woman against their will in an alleged human trafficking ring at a home in Sandy Springs is expected to appear in court on Thursday.More >
An AT&T store was robbed at gunpoint in Sandy Springs on July 4.More >
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >
A teacher and head coach of the golf team at East Paulding High School in Dallas has passed away at the age of 29.More >
A Colorado-based watchdog group along with six Georgia voters have filed a lawsuit in Fulton County Superior Court, claiming the state's election system was compromised and left unprotected from intruders for months.More >
A fatal accident involving a vehicle that drove into a retention pond closed the exit ramp from northbound I-75 onto Chastain Road in Cobb County but traffic is now able to move through on the shoulder of the road.More >
CBS46 obtained surveillance video on Wednesday showing Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman involved in a bar fight in Florida last May.More >
