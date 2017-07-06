Missing juvenile in Douglas County

Douglas County Sheriff's Office sent out a BOLO seeking a 17 year old runaway Thursday morning.

Jarvis Sheamar Richardson was last seen on June 30 at his home in Douglas County, but he is also known to be in Lithonia.

He was last seen wearing all red clothing and unknown shoe color.

He is approximately 5'9 weighing 130 pounds.

Please contact Investigator Terrence Dukes with any information on his whereabouts at 678-486-1230.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.