Toddler left inside hot car for two and half hours as mother worked at shopping mall

A toddler is hospitalized after being left in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Cobb County mall on Wednesday.

The 16 month-old was left inside the vehicle by her mother, while she went inside to work her job at the Town Center Mall in Kennesaw. Mall security located the child.

When Cobb County Police officers arrived on scene, they found the child drenched in sweat. Investigators believe the child had been inside the hot vehicle for nearly two and half hours.

The child's mother, 22 year-old Dao Truc Le of Smyrna, was arrested and charged with first degree cruelty to a child.

Representatives with the Town Center Mall released this statement regarding the situation:

"Town Center at Cobb management would like to commend the mall’s vigilant security team as well as first responders for their prompt response to this situation. We are working closely with local authorities to share any information that may assist in their investigation and ask that further inquiries be directed to the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3945."

