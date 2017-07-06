Crash closes NB I-75 in Henry County - CBS46 News

Crash closes NB I-75 in Henry County

By WGCL Digital Team
Source: GDOT Source: GDOT
HENRY COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

A crash has forced the closure of the northbound lanes of I-75 at Jonesboro Road in Henry County.

Not much is known about the crash, including when the roadway is expected to reopen.

