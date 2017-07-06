Showers, storms moving through north Georgia - CBS46 News

Showers, storms moving through north Georgia

By Rodney Harris, Weather & Digital Content Producer
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Showers and thunderstorms continue to move east through north Georgia.

What to expect

If a storm moves over your area, expect heavy rain, lightning and strong winds. The strongest storms will be capable or producing damaging winds that could bring trees down.

If a severe thunderstorm warning is issued for your area, expect the potential of damaging winds.

