Showers, storms moving through north Georgia

Showers and thunderstorms continue to move east through north Georgia.

Click here to watch live radar.

What to expect

If a storm moves over your area, expect heavy rain, lightning and strong winds. The strongest storms will be capable or producing damaging winds that could bring trees down.

If a severe thunderstorm warning is issued for your area, expect the potential of damaging winds.

