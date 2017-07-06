Lightning strike causes fire in Forsyth County - CBS46 News

Lightning strike causes fire in Forsyth County

Lightning caused a house fire in Forysth County Thursday, according to a spokesperson with the Forsyth County Fire Department.

The fire occurred at a home in the 400 block of Watermill Way.

There was no one home at the time of the fire, according to officials.

