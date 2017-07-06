St. Martin's rebuilds after building damaged by arson

CBS46 got an inside look at the building at St. Martin's Episcopal School that was set on fire Tuesday.

"It is a pretty elaborate process to get all the classrooms back in place," Dr. Luis Ottley, the new head of the school tells CBS46.

The fire destroyed a front office and storage closet. The science lab and classrooms in the back of building all have bad smoke damage.

On Tuesday, insurance adjusters were on site estimating the damage.

"They promised us that this space will be back to what it used to be if not better," Dr. Ottley said.

CBS46 has learned 100 students typically use the building during the school year.

Dr. Luis Ottley spent his first week on the job sorting through the damage. The fire happened on his first day of work. CBS46 asked him if school will start on time.

"Absolutely," he said. "We're already starting to plan on where the students will be situated in this campus."

Dr. Ottley says the building likely wont re-open in time but they plan to teach the students in the church classrooms normally used for Sunday school.

The school has still not been given an estimate of what the damage will cost.

Tips from the public led law enforcement to the suspected arsonist. Atlanta Police arrested Michael Hornbuckle, who has been charged with first-degree arson.

Classes begin August 17.

