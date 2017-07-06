Brookhaven man admits to killing cousin over $400 debt

A Brookhaven man pleaded guilty Thursday to killing his cousin over a $400 debt.

A spokesperson with the DeKalb County District Attorney's office says 21-year-old Carlos Eduardo Morales-Gallardo entered the surprise plea during a pre-trial hearing.

Morales-Gallardo shot and killed his cousin, 20-year-old Nicolas Morales-Garcia, on November 28, 2015.

Officials say Morales-Garcia was shot once in the back of the head. His body was found in the parking lot of the Esquire Apartments on Buford Highway. Witnesses heard gunshots after an argument between the men, and Morales-Gallardo was seen running toward the pool before fleeing the area, according to the district attorney's office.

Morales-Gallardo told his mother he killed his cousin, but asked for money to escape to Mexico, according to the district attorney's office, who added that the victim's mom refused, telling her son to take responsibility for his actions.

The district attorney's office says Morales-Gallardo was arrested and eventually confessed to the shooting, initially claiming it was an accident, although he later admitted he shot his cousin over money, according to authorities.

Morales-Gallardo was sentenced to life in prison following his guilty plea of felony murder.

