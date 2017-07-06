Blue MARTA breeze cards won't work starting July 10

If you're still using the older blue breeze cards from MARTA, it's time to replace it!

Starting July 10, the blue cards will no longer work as the transit service switches completely to its newer silver cards.

MARTA says the silver cards offer added security.

“Although we first introduced our new cards in January of last year, we still have a few remaining customers who haven’t fully converted to our new silver Breeze cards,” said MARTA CEO Keith Parker. “We want to encourage everyone to upgrade to the silver Breeze card to help minimize any confusion on July 10.”

The sliver cards are $2 and can be bought at MARTA RideStores, at breezecard.com or any vending machines at the 38 MARTA rail stations.

The cards are also compatible with other local transit systems, such as CobbLinc, The Georgia Regional Transit Authority, Gwinnett County Transit and the Atlanta Streetcar.

MARTA officials say it's important to transfer unpaid balances on your older blue card by July 9, as all balances on the older cards will be forfeited on July 10.

For more information on the change, you can call MARTA's customer service line at (404) 848-5000. Reduced Fare and Mobility customers who need to upgrade to the gold Breeze cards can call (404) 848-5112.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.