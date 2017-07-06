Former track coach charged with child molestation in Clarke County

A track coach is no longer with the Clarke County School District after he was arrested on child molestation charges.

According to onlineathens.com, Michael Scott, 29, was arrested Tuesday and charged with child molestation, enticing a minor for indecent purposes and permitting a minor to engage in, or assist in sexually explicit conduct for a visual medium.

The newspaper reported that Scott was accused of sexually assaulting a high school-aged student, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, although specific information on the alleged assault was not provided.

A spokesperson with the Clarke County School District says Scott was a track coach at Clarke Central and Cedar Shoals high schools, but was not a teacher, according to the newspaper, who added that he was no longer listed as a substitute teacher as of July 4.

The newspaper reports that the school district says other sexual assault allegations had been previously made against Scott.

CBS46 has reached out to the Clarke County School District for additional information on the incident. We have also reached out to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

