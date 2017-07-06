Fogged windows lead to arrest of 2 murder suspects

The Conyers Police Department says that fogged windows ultimately led to the arrest of two men who were wanted for murder in different parts of the country.

Officer Kelli Behrend was on routine patrol on June 30 when she noticed a vehicle with fogged windows in the the parking lot of a Motel 6 in the 1300 block of Dogwood Drive.

Police say two men were in the vehicle when the passenger left and went to a room, ignoring the officer's commands.

After encountering the driver, police say Officer Behrend smelled marijuana and requested a K9 to help with the investigation. Additional officers arrived and found the man inside the motel room with two women. Police say the male passenger had to be retrieved from a hiding spot in the bathroom after one of the women opened the motel room door for authorities.

About 100 tablets of MDMA, or ecstasy, were found in the room. Marijuana and a stolen handgun were also found in the trunk of the car.

Both men were arrested and charged with possession of narcotics, weapons charges and suspicion that they provided false names. After being fingerprinted at the Rockdale County Jail, police say they discovered both men were wanted for two separate murders.

The man who hid in the bathroom was identified as 38-year-old Brian Simpson of Huntsville, Alabama. He was wanted for a triple shooting there from May 31.

The driver was identified as 42-year-old Kirk Mitchell of California. He was wanted for a murder in Los Angeles County from December 2007.

Police did not say what happened with the women found in the motel room.

