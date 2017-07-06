Lost dog may be on I-85 from Gwinnett County to Atlanta

A woman says a lost dog may be on I-85 between Gwinnett County and Atlanta.

The woman says her niece pulled over to check her tire on the southbound lanes of the interstate between Exit 106 and 85. She says when her niece got back on the road, she realized her dog, Perry, was not in the car.

The woman says she's hoping her niece left the dog at work, but if you see the dog, you're asked to call (256) 466-9537.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.