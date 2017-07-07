Hot, humid with evening storms in Atlanta Friday

Expect another hot and humid day in Atlanta Friday with scattered storms in the afternoon and evening.

Will it rain?

Yes

What you need to know

Friday will be similar to Thursday in Atlanta with hot and muggy conditions, although typical for July. Don't be surprised to see a pop-up storm or two, although the best chance of rain will be in the late afternoon hours through sunset.

Plan your day

8 AM

8 AM

Mostly cloudy. 73° West wind from 5-10 mph.



Noon

Mostly cloudy. 85° West wind from 5-10 mph.

Mostly cloudy. 85° West wind from 5-10 mph.



3 PM

Storm possible. 87° West wind from 10-15 mph.

Storm possible. 87° West wind from 10-15 mph.



5 PM

Storm possible. 89° West wind from 10-15 mph.

Storm possible. 89° West wind from 10-15 mph.



7 PM

Storm possible. 83° West wind from 5-10 mph.

Storm possible. 83° West wind from 5-10 mph.



11 PM

Mostly cloudy. 76° West wind from 5-10 mph.

Mostly cloudy. 76° West wind from 5-10 mph.

Sunset Friday

8:51 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Today

More weather

