Search continues for missing UGA student after water rafting accident

CBS46 has obtained new details about a white water rafting accident in Wyoming and a University of Georgia student that went missing there.

CBS46 has been on the story and has uncovered more facts about who was with 21-year-old Oliver Woodward when he and his friend's raft overturned.

The Snake River in Wyoming is a popular spot for white water rafting, but CBS46 has learned these raging waters can be treacherous. At least two deaths a year are attributed to what locals refer to as the snake.

Woodward was working for the summer in Wyoming. On his day off, he and five of his friends, including Andrew Finney and Rad Spencer, rented a boat for some Fourth of July fun.

Their raft hit an area known as Kings Wave, throwing them all out.

In digging deeper, CBS46 has learned that while none of them were wearing life jackets or wet suits, three of the rafters were able to get back into the vessel, and two others swam to shore and hitchhiked to town.

Woodward was not among them.

We got word that Woodward's parents and other family members are assisting authorities in what they are now calling recovery efforts.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.