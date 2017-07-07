Freeman, Braves douse Nationals 5-2 following 3-hour delay

By BENJAMIN STANDIG

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Freddie Freeman drove in two runs and Mike Foltynewicz quieted the Washington Nationals' bats as the Atlanta Braves won 5-2 following an unusually dry rain delay that lasted more than three hours Thursday night.

Kurt Suzuki's solo homer in the sixth inning off Gio Gonzalez (7-4) broke a 2-all tie. Freeman's second RBI double of the game and 1,000th career hit extended the lead during a two-run seventh.

Despite negligible rain, the series opener was delayed for 3 hours, 5 minutes. But the grounds crew didn't put the tarp on the infield until 74 minutes after the scheduled start time, and only a very brief, light shower hit Nationals Park before the first pitch was thrown at 10:10 p.m.

As a reward for fans who stuck around, Washington gave away free soda, ice cream and water.

The team's scheduled game Wednesday night against the New York Mets was postponed amid a downpour following a delay of 1 hour, 55 minutes.

