Man found shot to death in parking lot of apartment complex

Police are searching for suspects after a man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a DeKalb County apartment complex Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Waterford Manor apartments on Covington Highway in Decatur.

Not much is known about the shooting, including if police have any suspects in custody. The identity of the victim has not been released.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact DeKalb County Police.

