Family, friends to say goodbye to Smyrna soldier killed in Belarus

By WGCL Digital Team
CANTON, GA (CBS46) -

Funeral services will be held Friday for a metro Atlanta soldier killed while vacationing in Belarus.

Kyle Tafel, 36, was found dead on June 12 outside of a hotel in Minsk. The Smyrna native served seventeen years in the Georgia Army National Guard.

His funeral will be held on Friday at 12:30 p.m. at the Chapel of Darby Funeral Home in Canton. Internment will follow at the Georgia National Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.

