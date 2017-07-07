Disabled tractor trailer blocks multiple lanes on I-20, all lane - CBS46 News

Disabled tractor trailer blocks multiple lanes on I-20, all lanes reopened

A disabled tractor trailer forced the closure of three of the four westbound lanes on I-20 at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Atlanta but the roadway is back open.

Crews cleared the scene around 6 a.m. 

