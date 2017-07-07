Trial begins for sheriff accused of public indecency, obstruction

The trial for DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann, accused of exposing himself and committing a lewd act in Piedmont Park in May, is expected to begin Friday.

Mann pleaded not guilty to charges of public indecency and obstruction of justice and has been on a 40 day suspension by order of Governor Nathan Deal.

According to an official police report, an officer patrolling Piedmont Park noticed a man fondling himself in an area of the park known for sexual encounters after dark.

At the time, the officer did not recognize the person he was watching as being the DeKalb County sheriff.

The officer wrote that the man started to walk toward the officer and then completely exposed his genitals as he continued to fondle himself. According to the report, the man came within a few feet of the bicycle officer when the officer pointed his flashlight at the man. That's when the man took off running.

The bicycle officer said he chased Mann for about a quarter mile and said Mann gave himself up when he realized the officer was gaining on him.

Mann, who was first elected sheriff in 2014 and served in the department since 2001, was released from the Atlanta City Jail after posting bond.

