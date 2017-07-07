Brookhaven man pleads guilty in scheme that cost Kansas county

You can almost always expect some delays when traveling through the world's busiest airport in Atlanta. But passengers on board American Airlines Flight 218 from Atlanta to Chicago did not expect to be delayed because of an altercation between a passenger and flight attendant.More >
You can almost always expect some delays when traveling through the world's busiest airport in Atlanta. But passengers on board American Airlines Flight 218 from Atlanta to Chicago did not expect to be delayed because of an altercation between a passenger and flight attendant.More >
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >
A toddler is hospitalized after being left in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Cobb County mall on Wednesday.More >
A toddler is hospitalized after being left in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Cobb County mall on Wednesday.More >
A crash has forced the closure of the northbound lanes of I-75 at Jonesboro Road in Henry County.More >
A crash has forced the closure of the northbound lanes of I-75 at Jonesboro Road in Henry County.More >
A Delta Air Lines flight made a turn back soon after takeoff from Seattle to Beijing on Thursday night after a passenger attempted to enter the cockpit, according to two people familiar with the incident.More >
A Delta Air Lines flight made a turn back soon after takeoff from Seattle to Beijing on Thursday night after a passenger attempted to enter the cockpit, according to two people familiar with the incident.More >