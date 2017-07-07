Inmate mistakenly released by Fulton County Jail

A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >
An inmate mistakenly released by the Fulton County Jail is back in police custody after being arrested in Ohio.More >
Police are searching for suspects after a man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a DeKalb County apartment complex Friday morning.More >
An Atlanta Fire Department spokesman has informed CBS46 that a 10-year-old has been shot in Northwest Atlanta.More >
A track coach is no longer with the Clarke County School District after he was arrested on child molestation charges.More >
An inmate mistakenly released by the Fulton County Jail is back in police custody after being arrested in Ohio.More >
A Boil Water Advisory remains in effect for several businesses and neighborhoods in Atlanta.More >
A now fired security manager for Philips Arena has filed a lawsuit against the Atlanta Hawks, LLC and its vice president of customer service and operations, Jason Parker, for racial discrimination and retaliation.More >
A spokeswoman for Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp indicated Thursday that Kemp is eager to show a jury why there should not be a rematch between Karen Handel and Jon Ossoff in the 6th District Congressional race.More >
A woman says a lost dog may be on I-85 between Gwinnett County and Atlanta.More >
You can almost always expect some delays when traveling through the world's busiest airport in Atlanta. But passengers on board American Airlines Flight 218 from Atlanta to Chicago did not expect to be delayed because of an altercation between a passenger and flight attendant.More >
A toddler is hospitalized after being left in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Cobb County mall on Wednesday.More >
A crash has forced the closure of the northbound lanes of I-75 at Jonesboro Road in Henry County.More >
A Boil Water Advisory remains in effect for several businesses and neighborhoods in Atlanta.More >
