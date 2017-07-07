Inmate mistakenly released by Fulton County Jail

An inmate mistakenly released by the Fulton County Jail is back in police custody after being arrested in Ohio.

Lamar Hillard was released by mistake around in the early morning hours of July 4. Hillard fled to Ohio where he was later arrested on July 5 for an outstanding warrant related to drug charges.

Hillard was jailed in Fulton County on several charges including two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated assault with intent to murder, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

He was initially arrested on March 29.

