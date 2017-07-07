Fatal stabbing suspect declines lawyer during unusual first appearance in court

The woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and children was advised by the judge to stop "playing to the camera" during her first appearance in court.

Isabel Cartuna Martinez, 31, appeared in court and her strange actions prompted the judge's advice. Martinez smiled, extended her arms and gave the cameras a thumbs up.

She then got off the bench and knelt before the cameras before a bailiff warned her to sit back down. As she stood before the judge, he advised her not to play to the cameras.

During the proceedings, the judge said bail would not be considered in the case and Martinez also declined legal representation, although the judge advised against it.

Martinez is accused of stabbing her husband and four of their children to death at the family's home in Loganville. Her husband was later identified as 33-year-old Martin Romero.

The children killed were identified as 10-year-old Isabela Martinez, 7-year-old Dacota Romero, 2-year-old Axel Romero and 4-year-old Dillan Martin-Romero. A fifth child was taken to the hospital and remains in serious but stable condition. She was identified as 9-year-old Diana Romero.

It is unclear when Martinez is next due in court.

