Police on scene of standoff, hostage situation at Wells Fargo bank in Marietta

Police are on the scene of a standoff and hostage situation at the Wells Fargo location at 2675 Windy Hill Road in Marietta.

Police received a report of a man claiming that he had a bomb inside the bank after a robbery attempt failed. Police also say the man has a number of hostages inside the bank but it is unclear as to how many.

Windy Hill Road is shut down in the area as police investigate and a SWAT team and K9 bomb-sniffing dog have been deployed to the scene.

@cobbpolice1 say man at Wells Fargo Bank, Windy Hill Rd near I-75 states he has a bomb.. Heavy police activity #ATLtraffic #breaking @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/MhYjLzdPDf — Chopper46 (@Chopper_CBS46) July 7, 2017

CBS46 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as new information is learned.

I'm casually getting my haircut and a bank robbery taking place across the street off Windy Hill Rd. pic.twitter.com/xHlbK5FjJC — CP Jr. (@orthoCurt) July 7, 2017

Windy Hill Rd Closed from I-75 to North Park Pl due to Police Activity. #DELAYS Avoid the area. — Cobb County DOT (@CobbDOT) July 7, 2017

