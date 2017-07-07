Police on scene of standoff, hostage situation at Wells Fargo ba - CBS46 News

Police on scene of standoff, hostage situation at Wells Fargo bank in Marietta

COBB COUNTY, GA

Police are on the scene of a standoff and hostage situation at the Wells Fargo location at 2675 Windy Hill Road in Marietta.

Police received a report of a man claiming that he had a bomb inside the bank after a robbery attempt failed. Police also say the man has a number of hostages inside the bank but it is unclear as to how many.

Windy Hill Road is shut down in the area as police investigate and a SWAT team and K9 bomb-sniffing dog have been deployed to the scene.

