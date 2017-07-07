Passengers advised not to drink water at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport

Out of an abundance of caution, officials at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport are advising travelers not to drink water from water fountains and faucets or use any ice from ice machines.

The temporary boil water advisory for many areas of the city of Atlanta prompted the warning.

It is unclear as to how long officials are advising passengers to refrain from water use.

Due to temporary water boil advisory from City of Atlanta & out of abundance of caution customers should only consume bottled water (1/3) — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) July 7, 2017

... & should not drink from airport water fountains/faucets/coffee machines, or use ice from ice makers until further notice. (2/3) — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) July 7, 2017

We are working with @ATLWatershed to resolve ASAP & will send updates as we get them. Thank you for your patience. (3/3) — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) July 7, 2017

CBS46 News will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.

