Passengers advised not to drink water at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport

Out of an abundance of caution, officials at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport are advising travelers not to drink water from water fountains and faucets or use any ice from ice machines.More >
Out of an abundance of caution, officials at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport are advising travelers not to drink water from water fountains and faucets or use any ice from ice machines.More >
A spokeswoman for Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp indicated Thursday that Kemp is eager to show a jury why there should not be a rematch between Karen Handel and Jon Ossoff in the 6th District Congressional race.More >
A spokeswoman for Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp indicated Thursday that Kemp is eager to show a jury why there should not be a rematch between Karen Handel and Jon Ossoff in the 6th District Congressional race.More >
An inmate mistakenly released by the Fulton County Jail is back in police custody after being arrested in Ohio.More >
An inmate mistakenly released by the Fulton County Jail is back in police custody after being arrested in Ohio.More >
A Boil Water Advisory remains in effect for several businesses and neighborhoods in Atlanta.More >
A Boil Water Advisory remains in effect for several businesses and neighborhoods in Atlanta.More >
A now fired security manager for Philips Arena has filed a lawsuit against the Atlanta Hawks, LLC and its vice president of customer service and operations, Jason Parker, for racial discrimination and retaliation.More >
A now fired security manager for Philips Arena has filed a lawsuit against the Atlanta Hawks, LLC and its vice president of customer service and operations, Jason Parker, for racial discrimination and retaliation.More >
Police are on the scene of a standoff and hostage situation at the Wells Fargo location at 2675 Windy Hill Road in Marietta.More >
Police are on the scene of a standoff and hostage situation at the Wells Fargo location at 2675 Windy Hill Road in Marietta.More >
The woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and children was advised by the judge to stop "playing to the camera" during her first appearance in court.More >
The woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and children was advised by the judge to stop "playing to the camera" during her first appearance in court.More >
A woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and four children at their home in Loganville appeared in court Friday morning.More >
A woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and four children at their home in Loganville appeared in court Friday morning.More >
You can almost always expect some delays when traveling through the world's busiest airport in Atlanta. But passengers on board American Airlines Flight 218 from Atlanta to Chicago did not expect to be delayed because of an altercation between a passenger and flight attendant.More >
You can almost always expect some delays when traveling through the world's busiest airport in Atlanta. But passengers on board American Airlines Flight 218 from Atlanta to Chicago did not expect to be delayed because of an altercation between a passenger and flight attendant.More >
A mom went into labor and ultimately had her child in a car with the help of police officers in Douglasville.More >
A mom went into labor and ultimately had her child in a car with the help of police officers in Douglasville.More >