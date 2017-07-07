Passengers advised not to drink water at Hartsfield-Jackson Airp - CBS46 News

Passengers advised not to drink water at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Out of an abundance of caution, officials at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport are advising travelers not to drink water from water fountains and faucets or use any ice from ice machines.

The temporary boil water advisory for many areas of the city of Atlanta prompted the warning.

It is unclear as to how long officials are advising passengers to refrain from water use. 

