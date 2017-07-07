2 Chainz Trap House painted white

Many may remember the mock drug house Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz brought to Howell Mill Road corridor in northwest Atlanta. Throughout the popular period of the Trap House's existence, the house became a church, HIV testing facility, and a social media craze.

As of early Friday, July 7 the leasing agreement for the Trap House expired and the owner is now painting the house white, over the florescent pink it was before. Although the house brought people from all over the country who wanted photos in front of the house, it was a parking and traffic nightmare for the surrounding businesses and homeowners.

With the new paint job, Atlanta residents can expect the previous parking and traffic issues to subside and potentially go back to normal.

