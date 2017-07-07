Atlanta Hawks hire Chris Jent as assistant coach

ATLANTA (AP) - The Atlanta Hawks have hired Chris Jent as an assistant coach.

Jent spent last season as an assistant at alma mater Ohio State, but has spent most of his coaching career in the NBA. The Hawks announced his hiring on Friday.

Jent has worked for the Philadelphia 76ers (2003-04), Orlando Magic (2004-05), Cleveland Cavaliers (2006-11) and Sacramento Kings (2013-14). He was the interim head coach with the Magic for 18 games, going 5-13.

Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer says Jent "has a track record of improving players' skill level and understanding of the game at every level."

The former Ohio State player spent two seasons in the NBA during a 10-year professional career.

Jent served as head coach of the Bakersfield Jam of the NBA G League in 2015-16.

