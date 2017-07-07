Plane crashes in Hall County

A small plane crashed in Hall County Friday afternoon.

The plane crashed in the 3200 block of Athens Highway.

The pilot of the aircraft had minor injuries, according to Hall County Fire Services. No one was taken to the hospital.

Officials say the plane was headed to Gainesville from Jacksonville, Florida.

The Hall County spokesperson added that they were unaware of what caused the crash, but the FAA has been contacted.

The FAA later released a statement saying the Piper PA-28-180 aircraft landed in a field about five miles east of Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport in Gainvesville around 4:20 p.m.

