Man, woman found dead inside Cherokee County house

Police say a man and woman were found dead inside a Cherokee County house early Friday.

They were found in the 200 block of Clay Wade Road just after 8 a.m.

The incident is being described as a murder-suicide, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

Police have not released the names or ages of the man and woman.

