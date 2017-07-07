Peachtree Corners adds a lane to improve traffic congestion

The City of Peachtree Corners knew it had a traffic bottle neck at the ramp from Peachtree Parkway to Peachtree Industrial Boulevard southbound.

"The merge was going from three lanes of southbound and just one lane was merging on to PIB off the parkway," Peachtree Concerns City Manager Brian Johnson said.

Working with GDOT and Gwinnett County, they were able to add an additional merge lane, opening up the funnel and allowing better traffic flow.

"I've seen some accidents," driver Stephen Blakely said. "I've almost been in some accidents, so...it would help a lot having a second lane for sure...I think it will be a big help."

Because this is a busy corridor from the north, Peachtree Corners is looking at other traffic solutions in the area.

"There's a study going on to see if we can't restripe PIB, the elevated section, the limited access section, so that instead of it only being three lanes south, it will be four lanes, not just south but each direction," Johnson said.

He adds GDOT has an approved project to add another merge lane from Peachtree Industrial Boulevard onto I-285 West.

People driving through this area are glad to hear the city is working towards traffic solutions.

"It's good they are taking pride in their citizens and that they are trying to help everybody out to try and make sure they get to work on time," Blakely said.

