Second person arrested after deadly shooting in Decatur

Police say they've arrested a second person in connection to a deadly shooting in Decatur.

On July 3, Darin Thurman was shot several times as he sat in the driver's seat of a vehicle on Glenwood Road.

Witnesses say 19-year-old Iran King knocked on the window, pointed a gun at Thurman, spoke to him and opened fire. King was arrested on July 3.

Police say a handgun, wallet, cell phone and cash were all taken from Thurman's car. Darnell Thompson, 19, was identified as a possible accomplice in the robbery and shooting. Thompson was arrested without incident on Friday.

Police say Thompson is being charged with felony murder and felony armed robbery.

