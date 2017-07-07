Sole survivor of stabbing attacks likely faces years of emotional recovery

Nine year-old Diana Romero, the sole survivor of an attack which investigators believe was carried out by the girl's mother on the entire family, was awake and talking in the hospital Friday afternoon.

Though she may one day be able to recover physically from the attack, she faces what will likely be a lifetime of emotional recovery.

"Kids at this age have the ability to remember details, their feelings, how other people responded," said Leslie Hall, a licensed family therapist who works with children and their families during times of trouble.

Hall believes that whoever takes on the job of providing therapy for the young girl will have to face the challenge of helping Diana ultimately look back on the event as something that helped her develop strength and perseverance in life.

"The more positive adults she has in her life, the more people she has walking with her through the challenges of her life, meeting her where she is, loving her, she will able to work through this and eventually thrive in her life," said Hall.

