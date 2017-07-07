U.S. Army to investigate soldier's mysterious death

With full military honors, 36-year-old Kyle Tafel was laid to rest at the Georgia National Cemetery in Cherokee County.

He was a Major in the Army National Guard serving in Iraq and Afghanistan, but Tafel did not lose his life on the battlefield.

“If you need to cry and be sad, be sad. If you need to laugh, you laugh, but don't you ever let anyone tell you how to grieve,” Collett said.

His family said he was visiting his aunt in Minsk, Belarus when he was killed. According to Kyle's father, it is believed he was thrown through a 10th floor window where he was staying.

“What a tragedy, what a sad, sad time. I don't know if you look at this vibrant young man on this video, why God allowed this to happen at such a young age, I don't know,” Collett said.

The American Consulate reportedly found his body on the ground outside the window on June 12. It was later discovered that he had tried to barricade himself in his room.

“I look at you and I charge you that you will continue to hold them up in your prayers. You will continue to support them with your thoughts, your phone calls and your visits because they'll find that today is not the hardest day. It will be tomorrow,” Collett said.

Major Tafel's family has said they will not rest until they know exactly what happened to their son.

A spokesperson for the Georgia National Guard confirmed with CBS46 that the United States Army will investigate the fallen soldier’s death.

