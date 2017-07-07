Civil rights groups protest turning over voter data to President Trump

CBS46 is investigating a growing backlash from some groups protesting President Trump's Commission on Election Integrity.

Some civil rights groups say they're working to counter the efforts of the commission that is collecting state voter data.

The ACLU of Georgia, the Georgia NAACP and other civil rights groups are calling on Secretary of State Brian Kemp to not turn over voter data. They say they're working to expand voter participation and claim the commission's end goal is to restrict it.

Keep in mind, Kemp says he's only turning over data that's publicly available for a $250 fee.

These groups also filed an open records request Friday to ensure private data won't be divulged. It asks for all emails and other communication between the Secretary of State and the administration.

They're also asking for a copy of the data that will be submitted, but they're hoping it won't come to that.

Kemp's spokeswoman responded to our request for comment by saying, in part, "it is ridiculous that these groups are asking us not to comply with Georgia's Open Records Act when they have been the beneficiaries of this very law."

I asked Kemp's office when he plans to turn over the data and was told they're still waiting on the $250 payment.

