Police: Suspected burglar caught trying to rob another store

Police say a fugitive wanted for a string of burglaries was actually caught Friday while trying to rob another store.

Sergeant Travis Smith was on routine patrol early Friday morning when he saw a man duck behind the 76 Foodmart in the 1200 block of Green Street in Conyers.

The man ran into the woods, which is when Smith called for backup, according to a spokesperson with the Conyers Police Department.

After an extensive search the began around 4 a.m., police say 34-year-old Jarvas McElroy was eventually found in thick brush behind the store. Police say McElroy cut power to the building and had a crowbar, sledgehammer and bolt cutters in a vehicle determined to be stolen.

McElroy is suspected of burglaries of convenience stores, liquor stores, pawn shops and ATM machines in at least six metro Atlanta counties, according to authorities.

In addition to previous outstanding charges, McElroy was charged Friday with criminal attempt to commit burglary, possession of burglary tools, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

