Twin brothers questioned after fatal shooting in Atlanta

Police say twin brothers are being questioned in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in Atlanta Friday.More >
Police say twin brothers are being questioned in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in Atlanta Friday.More >
Police say a fugitive wanted for a string of burglaries was actually caught Friday while trying to rob another store.More >
Police say a fugitive wanted for a string of burglaries was actually caught Friday while trying to rob another store.More >
Police say they've arrested a second person in connection to a deadly shooting in Decatur.More >
Police say they've arrested a second person in connection to a deadly shooting in Decatur.More >
Police are searching for suspects after a man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a DeKalb County apartment complex Friday morning.More >
Police are searching for suspects after a man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a DeKalb County apartment complex Friday morning.More >
A woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and four children at their home in Loganville appeared in court Friday morning.More >
A woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and four children at their home in Loganville appeared in court Friday morning.More >
Police say twin brothers are being questioned in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in Atlanta Friday.More >
Police say twin brothers are being questioned in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in Atlanta Friday.More >
CBS46 is investigating a growing backlash from some groups protesting President Trump's Commission on Election Integrity.More >
CBS46 is investigating a growing backlash from some groups protesting President Trump's Commission on Election Integrity.More >
A boil water advisory issued for several businesses and neighborhoods in Atlanta has been mostly lifted, although two neighborhoods remain under the advisory.More >
A boil water advisory issued for several businesses and neighborhoods in Atlanta has been mostly lifted, although two neighborhoods remain under the advisory.More >
Georgia's public health agency has a new leader after the former commissioner was named the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.More >
Georgia's public health agency has a new leader after the former commissioner was named the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.More >
The leasing agreement for the Trap House expired Friday, and the owner is now painting the house white, over the florescent pink it was before.More >
The leasing agreement for the Trap House expired Friday, and the owner is now painting the house white, over the florescent pink it was before.More >
A man is dead following a standoff that lasted for hours Friday morning into the afternoon at a Cobb County bank.More >
A man is dead following a standoff that lasted for hours Friday morning into the afternoon at a Cobb County bank.More >
A woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and four children at their home in Loganville appeared in court Friday morning.More >
A woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and four children at their home in Loganville appeared in court Friday morning.More >
The post quickly incited outrage among the parenting community, and she was called "a bad mother" and worse. Amid the death threats and hate mail, Vance said she also got countless positive messages from parents.More >
The post quickly incited outrage among the parenting community, and she was called "a bad mother" and worse. Amid the death threats and hate mail, Vance said she also got countless positive messages from parents.More >
The woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and children was advised by the judge to stop "playing to the camera" during her first appearance in court.More >
The woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and children was advised by the judge to stop "playing to the camera" during her first appearance in court.More >
You can almost always expect some delays when traveling through the world's busiest airport in Atlanta. But passengers on board American Airlines Flight 218 from Atlanta to Chicago did not expect to be delayed because of an altercation between a passenger and flight attendant.More >
You can almost always expect some delays when traveling through the world's busiest airport in Atlanta. But passengers on board American Airlines Flight 218 from Atlanta to Chicago did not expect to be delayed because of an altercation between a passenger and flight attendant.More >