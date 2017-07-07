Twin brothers questioned after fatal shooting in Atlanta

Police say twin brothers are being questioned in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in Atlanta Friday.

An 18-year-old man was found shot to death in the 2000 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive NW around 3 p.m., according to a spokesperson with Atlanta police.

Witnesses say the victim was shot multiple times by at least one person, who was accompanied by another person, according to authorities.

The police spokesperson told CBS46 that both suspects fled the scene, but were later found and taken into custody.

The twin brothers are being questioned by authorities in connection to the incident, but the spokesperson did not say whether or not they have been charged.

