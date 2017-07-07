Spokesperson says claims about Atlanta mayor in Hawks lawsuit are false

Police say twin brothers are being questioned in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in Atlanta Friday.More >
Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed said through a spokeswoman that claims about him in a discrimination lawsuit against the Atlanta Hawks are false.More >
CBS46 is investigating a growing backlash from some groups protesting President Trump's Commission on Election Integrity.More >
A boil water advisory issued for several businesses and neighborhoods in Atlanta has been mostly lifted, although two neighborhoods remain under the advisory.More >
Georgia's public health agency has a new leader after the former commissioner was named the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.More >
A woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and four children at their home in Loganville appeared in court Friday morning.More >
A man is dead following a standoff that lasted for hours Friday morning into the afternoon at a Cobb County bank.More >
The post quickly incited outrage among the parenting community, and she was called "a bad mother" and worse. Amid the death threats and hate mail, Vance said she also got countless positive messages from parents.More >
The woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and children was advised by the judge to stop "playing to the camera" during her first appearance in court.More >
You can almost always expect some delays when traveling through the world's busiest airport in Atlanta. But passengers on board American Airlines Flight 218 from Atlanta to Chicago did not expect to be delayed because of an altercation between a passenger and flight attendant.More >
