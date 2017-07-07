More scattered storms for Atlanta Saturday

Expect another hot and humid day in Atlanta Saturday with more afternoon and evening storms.

Will it rain?

Yes

What you need to know

The heat and muggy conditions will continue in Atlanta Saturday with more pop-up storms in the afternoon and evening hours. It won't be a wash out, and the best chance of scattered storms will be from the afternoon hours through sunset.

Plan your day

8 AM

Partly cloudy. 73° West wind from 5-10 mph.



Noon

Partly cloudy. 85° West wind from 5-10 mph.



3 PM

Storm possible. 87° West wind from 5-10 mph.



5 PM

Storm possible. 90° West wind from 5-10 mph.



7 PM

Storm possible. 86° West wind from 5-10 mph.



11 PM

Mostly cloudy. 76° West wind from 5-10 mph.

Sunset Saturday

8:51 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Saturday

