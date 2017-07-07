Police: Man accused of giving girlfriend's 2-year-old child fractured leg

Police say a man was arrested in Kennesaw after a 2-year-old ended up in a hospital and required immediate surgery for a fracture to her leg.

A spokesperson with the Kennesaw Police Department says the child was taken to the emergency room at Kennestone Hospital on Friday for what appeared to be multiple bone fractures to her leg.

Due to the suspicious nature of the injuries, hospital staff notified police.

Detectives found that the child's mother left her in the custody of her boyfriend while she went to work. When she returned from work, she saw the injuries to her child and took her to the hospital, according to authorities.

Police say her boyfriend, Martin McIntosh, is accused of hitting the child multiple times with his fist.

McIntosh was charged with aggravated battery, cruelty to children and possession of less than once ounce of marijuana.

He was taken to the Cobb County Detention Center.

