Man behind viral dash cam video explains chase, APD responds

Shocking dash cam video shot in the streets of Downtown Atlanta is now going viral.

It’s been viewed a quarter of a million times. It shows a metro Atlanta woman (who CBS46 has learned is from Decatur) trying to escape from a car, a violent crash and high-speed chase.

What it does not show is a single police officer.

CBS46 tracked down the driver behind the dash cam and got an exclusive interview about what happened.

“They were arguing. Clearly, she wanted to get out of the car,” Brian Welchel told CBS46. Welchel reversed his Toyota MR2 on Metropolitan Parkway to get a clear shot on his dash cam of feet dangling out of the car next to him right before the car speed off.

“At this point I was determined to follow them and see what was going on,” Welchel recalled. Welchel raced after the car, chasing it for about 30 seconds until the car slammed into a guardrail and a bridge column. It then rolled backward revealing the male driver and female passenger had been ejected out the open passenger door.

“At that point, I called the police. I really didn’t know what to do,” Welchel shared. He watched on, horrified as the man got up and dragged the woman's limp body back to the car.

“I’m not really sure where I’m at exactly. I just witnessed an accident, the girl was thrown from the car, the guy put her back in the car and is taking off,” Welchel is heard telling a 911 dispatcher in the dash cam video.

“I had no interest in taking the law into my own hands, but at the same time I didn’t want to just let it go. It’s somebody's daughter…I had to do something,” Welchel contended. He chased the car for more than 15 minutes, blasting through stop signs and red lights. The entire time he is on the phone with 911, but officers never catch up.

“What are the odds that you can drive all over Atlanta for that long and never pass a single police officer?” Welchel questioned.

“I’ve been in that situation where I have been the officer and someone was following someone. What you have to keep in mind is that those vehicle are moving. You have to catch up to those vehicles,” CBS46 Law Enforcement Analyst Vincent Hill asserted.

Hill argues citizens should never give chase.

“You put yourself in danger, you put the public in danger, you put the driver of the other vehicle in danger,” Hill said.

“My mother, her best friend was murdered after she broke down on the side of the highway,” Welchel revealed. It’s why he simply could not let the man get away with the injured woman. She managed to get out of the car on the side of I-20.

Welchel lost the car minutes later and by the time he got back the woman was also gone.

“I just wanted to make sure that she was okay, and I still don’t know that. I would still like to know that the girl is okay,” Welch told CBS46.

Shortly after the interview, CBS46 learned from Atlanta police that the woman was taken by others who saw her on the side of the road to Atlanta Medical Center.

Police responded there that night and spoke with her. They say she refused to cooperate. She told them the man was her boyfriend and she was not interested in pressing charges. As for police response time, police could not give CBS46 a reason why it took so long.

