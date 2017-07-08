City of Atlanta lifts 'boil water' advisory, water safe without boiling

The City of Atlanta has now lifted the boil-water advisory that was issued on Thursday, July 6.

Officials were concerned about contamination in running water in some metro-Atlanta areas, including a Mechanicsville neighborhood and residences on Campbellton-Fairburn Road.

Samples taken in these two isolated areas confirmed there was no contamination of the public water system.

Water may be used for all purposes without boiling.

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division has also been notified.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.